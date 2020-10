(WFRV) - Sometimes it's how a team bounces back from a loss that defines their success during a season. The Packers are no different coming off their first defeat of 2020.

Over 23 games of the Matt LaFleur era, Green Bay has a record of 18-5. That's pretty good by any measure. The Packers have an average margin of victory of 9.2 points per game, but a 19.2 margin of defeat.