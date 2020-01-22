LockerRoom: Burke and George break down the 49ers loss, plus the Good, the Bad, & the Ugly

WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin and former Green Bay Packers LB George Koonce break down Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship, plus the Good, the Bad, & the Ugly. The duo also address free agency as it pertains to the Packers with three starters on the open market and several other key role players who will be able to sign elsewhere. Burke and George also answer questions from the crowd in the Oneida One-Stop Fan Zone, in addition Burke and George break down what the Packers need to do in the off-season to try and compete with San Francisco and get back to the Super Bowl.