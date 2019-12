By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football WriterMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sporting fresh division title shirts that few expected them to wear this year, the Green Bay Packers had the message printed across their chests in the jubilant visitors' locker room: "The North is not enough."

With Aaron Rodgers taking a back seat while the ground game and the pass rush led the way, the Packers became NFC North champions for the first time in three years and delivered Minnesota's first defeat at home this season.