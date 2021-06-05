Mark Murphy: The situation with Aaron Rodgers has “divided” the fan base

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As we get closer and closer to the mandatory portion of the off season program for the Packers, CEO and President of the organization Mark Murphy addressed the elephant in the room during his monthly memo to the Packers faithful.

In ‘Murphy Takes 5’, Murphy talked about how “the situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Murphy also addressed some criticism by fans of general manager Brian Gutekunst. Murphy praised Gutekunst, saying he has tremendous confidence in him. Murphy said Gutekunst “has completely turned around the fortunes of our team. He put together a talented team (last year we had the most players voted into the Pro Bowl) that has had a 28-8 record the past two years, after two consecutive losing seasons in 2017 and 2018.” He also pointed out the team has played in back to back NFC Championship games and has a great relationship with Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Murphy finished up with he believes Gutekunst and EVP/director of football operations Russ Ball have expertly managed the Packers salary cap and have the Green and Gold well positioned into the future.