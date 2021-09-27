Marquez Valdes-Scantling to have MRI on hamstring

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, reacts with teammate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Some caution is being exercised on Marquez Valdes-Scantling by the Packers. The speedy wideout is going to get an MRI on his hamstring after pulling up and limping on the field when he was trying to catch a pass from Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ll know a little bit more about where he’s at. Certainly anytime you’re dealing with a soft-tissue injury, you want to be cautious with that, because you don’t want it to turn into a long-term deal,” head coach Matt LaFleur told members of the media on Monday.

MVS finally connected with his quarterback in the Packers thrilling last second win over the 49ers on Sunday, notching 3 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3rd at Lambeau Field.