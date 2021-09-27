Marquez Valdes-Scantling to have MRI on hamstring

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, reacts with teammate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Some caution is being exercised on Marquez Valdes-Scantling by the Packers. The speedy wideout is going to get an MRI on his hamstring after pulling up and limping on the field when he was trying to catch a pass from Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ll know a little bit more about where he’s at. Certainly anytime you’re dealing with a soft-tissue injury, you want to be cautious with that, because you don’t want it to turn into a long-term deal,” head coach Matt LaFleur told members of the media on Monday.

MVS finally connected with his quarterback in the Packers thrilling last second win over the 49ers on Sunday, notching 3 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3rd at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record