Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst address drafting a quarterback, the Packers need at wide receiver and more during the NFL Combine

The Packers brass were in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine as they evaluate which players they could potentially draft in late April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – It’s all hands on deck during this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

“A year ago it was just like scramble mode,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You’re trying to get everybody on the same page and implement your offense, defense and special teams systems. Now it really gives you a chance… the foundation’s been laid. The systems are in place, it’s just how do we refine those in order to get the most out of our players and also, any time you get to add to your roster, I mean, that’s an exciting time.”

The Packers enter the 2020 NFL Draft with 10 overall selections. However, they’re fresh off a season where there was no clear-cut number two receiver behind Pro Bowler Davante Adams. Gutekunst wasn’t shy in admitting they would need to put an emphasis on the wide receiver position this offseason.

The Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since Mike Sherman drafted Javon Walker back in 2002. However, with a very deep pass-catching class, it’s conceivable that Green Bay could address one of their biggest needs in late April.

“I think this is a deep group,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “It’s pretty heavy at the top. More numbers than what we’ve seen in the past. Going through draft meetings early, I was impressed with the class as a whole.

Receivers are so much more advanced as far as their fundamentals coming into college in the league than maybe they have been in the past. It’s just really the NFL offenses that will take time. I think there’s some guys sitting here today that I think will have a chance to make a pretty immediate impact and I’m excited about that.”

Could this also be the year the Packers look for Aaron Rodgers’ successor? When Brett Favre was 35 years old, Green Bay drafted Rodgers. When the NFL Combine begins this year, Rodgers will be 36 years old. For the Packers brass, if there is a player they love at the right spot, it wouldn’t hurt to pick up an extra quarterback.

“I’ve always said this, the toughest position to play in all of sports (is quarterback),” LaFleur said. “I don’t think you can ever have enough of those guys. If you look at what New England did a couple years ago drafting (Jimmy) Garoppolo, I know it didn’t work out for him there, but I know it’s working out for him pretty well in San Francisco. So, if you find a guy… and he’s sitting there in the right spot, I think you take a chance on him.”

Another area of need is at inside linebacker, where Blake Martinez is set to become a free agent.

“I think it’s a little bit of an evolving room right now,” Gutekunst said. “I feel really good about Oren (Burks). He’s got to stay healthy, but I think he has all the talent in the world to be a productive player for us.

“I think Ty Summers did a really, really nice job, not only on special teams but how he developed as a linebacker as well. So I’m excited about those guys, but I think with Blake’s situation uncertain at the moment, it’s a little bit in flux as we go forward.”

The NFL Combine continues through Monday, March 2.