Meet Bobby Anderson, Packers owner and superfan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every NFL fanbase has fans from all over the country. But most of the biggest die-hards, are born and bred in their hometown. That’s the story of Bobby Anderson.

Anderson was born in Madison, Wisconsin where most football fans have no choice but to root for the Packers. He recalls the day the Packers won the Super Bowl in 1996. From that day forward, a super fan was born.

But staying loyal to Titletown would not be easy. Anderson moved away to Savannah, Georgia for some time, over 1,000 miles away from Green Bay. But he knew that even in another state, his heart belonged to the green and gold.

“Living in Wisconsin, we didn’t have the most Packer things,” Anderson said. “So I just made a promise to myself that one day I’ll have a Packer car, Packer room, Packer everything and my dreams have come true. So just being in Georgia I was just doing my thing, repping the Packers.”

Anderson even jumped at the chance to buy a share of the Packers when the opportunity opened up in 2011. He knew that being a Packer owner was not entirely unique, but something about becoming one felt right to him.

“There’s tons of Packer owners and shareholders but I just go by Packer Owner that’s me,” Anderson said. “I feel like I kind of stand out.”

But super fandom is usually not complete without an iconic piece of clothing or accessory. Anderson dawns a lacrosse helmet with a visor and a cheesehead with all kinds of signatures and names on it. He’s well known in the Packer community and his popularity continues to rise.

He says he came up with the idea for the helmet down in Georgia after he got tired of doing what he felt was the same old thing.

“When I was in Georgia and the Packers came to play in the NFC Championship game I just figured I had to do something different,” Anderson said. “I was just doing the same old for Packers games so I found this (helmet) and put my designs on there.”

Now, ready with his helmet and jersey, Anderson can support his lifelong team in the comfort of his hometown. A dream come true for the one and only Packer Owner.