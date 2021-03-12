Minding the Cap: Packers reportedly restructuring S Adrian Amos’ deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown between Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – As teams try to get under the $182.5 million salary cap, cuts and renegotiations are taking center stage in the NFL.

For the Packers, their next move toward the number involves restructuring a starter’s contract.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay is restructuring a deal with safety Adrian Amos that avoids a nearly 11 million dollar cap hit for the 2021 season.

The Packers currently sit roughly $10 million over the cap, adjusted to include Green Bay’s team-specific cap of $186.2 million.

According to Packers cap expert Ken Ingalls, the move could free up $2.7 million on a straight up deal, or $4.3 million if the contract adds “void years” – basically, placeholder seasons for prorated money, not actual seasons the player is under contract.

The Packers still need to shed at least $7 million before the start of the new league year Wednesday, March 17.

Other possible restructuring candidates include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who hinted Wednesday that an extension could already be in the works.

I want to be a Packer for life‼️ — Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) March 10, 2021

Extending or restructuring stars’ deals helps teams push money to future seasons, past the depressed 2021 salary cap, which saw the first cap decrease in 10 seasons.