SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WFRV) – In his second season starting the preseason opener, Packers quarterback Jordan Love showed a microcosm of his performance throughout training camp.

The highs were high, and the lows were low.

The same could be said for the entire Packers team in the opening game of the preseason, with San Francisco grabbing a 28-21 win in the back-and-forth contest out West.

Love finished 13-for-24 passing, throwing for 176 yards and two touchdowns, along with three interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for a total of 28 yards, starting and playing the entire first half before sitting for third-string Danny Etling after halftime.

Among bright spots, Love turned heads early in the game on his second drive. Facing a fourth down and short yardage, Love read a blitz from the 49ers defense and delivered a perfect strike to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs behind the defense, converting a 33-yard touchdown pass for a 7-3 lead.

After San Francisco responded with a long touchdown pass of its own, the interception woes began for the Packers offense. On first and goal, Love targeted tight end Tyler Davis, who appeared to lose the ball in the sun and popped the ball up off his hands. Marcelino McCrary-Ball intercepted the pass and returned it into Packers territory.

On Green Bay’s ensuing offensive drive, Doubs tipped a high pass into the air that was again intercepted by the 49ers defense. A third straight Packers drive ended in a pick when Love forced a ball over the middle to Amari Rodgers, a play head coach Matt LaFleur would later say was a result of two receivers running the wrong route.

Despite some tough luck, Love responded with a pristine two-minute drill before half, hitting Samori Toure for a 23-yard completion over the middle and capping the drive with a 33-yard touchdown strike to Wisconsin grad Danny Davis on the near sideline.

In the second half, the Packers took a 21-20 lead on a 22-yard catch-and-run by Amari Rodgers, but San Francisco got the last laugh with an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive and two-point conversion that led to the 28-21 result.

The Packers got out of Santa Clara without a rash of injuries, but safety Dallin Leavitt left the game in the first half after a hard collision on a forced fumble. Outside linebacker Tipa G’aleai went down with a shoulder injury in the first half as well.

Green Bay returns to the practice field next week, with the final two public practices of training camp set for Tuesday and Wednesday. The workouts will be joint practices with the New Orleans Saints before the Packers’ lone preseason home game Friday, August 19.