GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Mom & Dad I’m becoming the man y’all raised’, RB Aaron Jones nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor recognizing one NFL player that gives back to the community. In a statement, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, “We are so proud of Aaron and all the work he does off the field for the community here in Wisconsin and in his hometown of El Paso. He exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community. He is a great player, and an even better person. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay.”

Jones grew up with two parents in the U.S. Army and military recognition has been important to him, being a big part of the Packers’ Salute To Service efforts, sending videos to veterans and much more. He is also involved in several programs and charities that help children like the Boys & Girls Club in both Green Bay and Milwaukee.

According to the Packers, Jones will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season.

The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Chargers have nominated former Packers center, Corey Linsley

