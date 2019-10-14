Monday Night Showdown: Packers host Lions for NFC North lead

(WFRV) – Mike Ditka didn’t say I told you so, but the former Chicago Bears head coach predicted the NFC North would be a hotly contested division this year—with no weak sisters.

“I know I sound like a broken record,” Ditka said Monday morning. “I’ve said it since back in training camp—no one is going to run away with this division. There are 16 games and 10 may win it in the NFC North. The Bears and the Packers and the Vikings and the Lions are going to beat up on each other.”

With all four teams sporting a winning record through week six of the season, Ditka said a case can be made it’s the toughest division from top to bottom in the National Football League.

“It’s a balanced division,” Ditka said. “Whatever team or teams come out on top should do some damage in the playoffs. Playing tough competition prepares you for December and January football when the cream rises to the top.”

The 4-1 Packers, riding the high of a 10-point victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week, are atop the NFC North with a 4-1 record. The 4-2 Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins are on a two-game winning streak and pummeled Philadelphia 38-20 yesterday. The 3-2 Bears on a bye after their stunning loss to the Oakland Raiders in London.

Detroit, 2-1-1, comes off a bye and invades Lambeau Field tonight with a four-game winning streak against Green Bay (first time since 1982-83 seasons), including a 31-0 shutout in the 2018 regular-season finale. The Lions sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers and knocked off his helmet on the second play of the game; two series later Rodgers was out with a concussion.

The sting of that shutout loss at home is no doubt on the mind of Green Bay players and coaches.

With play-making receiver Davante Adams out again with turf toe injury, running back Aaron Jones will again be counted on to provide balance to Packers offense. He had a career day (182 total yards and four rushing touchdowns) against Dallas and his effectiveness will slow the Detroit pass rush, which has struggled to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Detroit defense is stingy inside its red zone, allowing a league-low of yardage inside the Lions’ 20.

“Hey, you take a win however you can get it,” Ditka said. “Sometimes the offense has to carry the defense and vice-versa. You can’t be on every week. But the good teams find a way. That’s what the Packers and Lions have done so far this season. I don’t know who plays better tonight, but I have to give the edge to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers being at home, in the elements.”

Ditka, who is golfing in Florida in 90-degree temperatures, joked that it must be snowing already in Green Bay.

“No matter what the weather is, it’s the same for both teams,” he said. “Line up and play football. What caught my attention is (Jones’) four touchdowns against the Cowboys. If the Packers get that running game going and takes some pressure off Rodgers, they’ll be tough to beat.”

Green Bay defense will have a formidable challenge in pressuring Matt Stafford, who has thrown nine touchdowns without an interception in the past four games against Packers.

The 2018 season was forgettable for both franchises with six wins each. So far, the 2019 campaign has been a different story for Green Bay under new head coach Matt LaFleur and Detroit under second-year head coach Matt Patricia.

The Packers won 24 straight games against Detroit on Wisconsin soil from 1992-2014 with a plus 299 point differential. But from 2015-18, Green Bay is 1-3 at home and been outscored by 39 points (106-67) in those four games by the Lions.

Former Packers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels—released in July and signed two days later by Detroit—is sidelined with a foot injury and will not play Monday night.

Detroit has won last four meetings (last accomplished by Lions in 1982-83) and outscored Packers 127-51. Revamped Green Bay defense and surging offense prevail Monday night. Pressuring Stafford and turnovers are key factors on a cold October evening at Lambeau Field.

Packers 30, Lions 24

Marty Hendricks is Local 5’s Packers digital contributor. Hendricks breaks down each Packers game weekly leading up to kick-off.