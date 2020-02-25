Morgan aims to keep Titletown legacy going

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 23: James Morgan #12 of the FIU Golden Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

James Morgan grew up in the shadows of Lambeau Field. Now the Ashwaubenon product could become the latest player from the Green Bay area to hear their name called in the NFL Draft.

Last year Max Scharping became the first player from a Green Bay metro high school to be drafted since 1988 when he was picked by the Texans. Bay Port grad Alec Ingold also got a shot as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

Morgan, who played against both Scharping and Ingold in high school, has a chance to live out his NFL dreams as well.

“I’m really excited to be part of that and changing the stereotype that we don’t (produce) a lot of athletes,” said James Morgan at this week’s NFL Combine.

.@AshwaubenonJags QB James Morgan hoping he can be the next player to find a home in the NFL, following in the footsteps of other locals like Alec Ingold and Max Scharping. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/zj0T7OZjKR — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 25, 2020

Morgan told reporters on Tuesday he did meet with the Packers during the East-West Shrine Game. Growing up in Green Bay it shouldn’t be a surprise who Morgan looked up to as a kid, Brett Favre. Playing for the Packers would be a “dream come true,” according to Morgan.

That success would be a product of hard work that helped Morgan get noticed coming out of high school, and eventually landing a scholarship with Bowling Green.

“High school athletes in Green Bay, and really Wisconsin in general, it’s like you’re really under-recruited. My advice to an athlete in high school, who’s not really getting recruited, just keep working. If you’re unusual because of how hard you work, you are really hanging out with your friends because you’re doing your own thing and working hard, that’s not a bad thing. I’m really happy it paid off.”

Things didn’t necessarily work out the way Morgan may have planned at Bowling Green. Morgan transferred to Florida International for his final year of eligibility. With the Panthers Morgan threw for over 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Those numbers were actually down from a year before with Bowling Green, but that decision helped Morgan get to where he is today.

“I didn’t take the path that I thought I would, but I’m so fortunate that I did, because it ended me up here and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” said Morgan.