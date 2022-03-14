GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made multiple moves as they try to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year.

Below are all the following roster moves the Packers have reportedly made on March 14.

Billy Turner – Offensive Lineman

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Billy Turner was released. Turner played for three seasons with the Packers and started 43 games for the team. He originally signed a four-year $28 million contract back in 2019.

Za’Darius Smith – Outside Linebacker

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Packers have released two-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Smith had a cap number of $27.6 million for 2022.

Preston Smith – Outslide Linebacker

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Preston Smith agreed to a four-year extension with the Packers. The new deal is reportedly worth $52.5 million in new money.

Smith will get over $65 million over five years in all, and could make $71 million. He will reportedly get $14 million in year one.

The NFL’s 2022 league year and Free Agency officially starts on March 16 at 4 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.