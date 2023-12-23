And so the rollercoaster of a 2023 season continues for the (6-8) Green Bay Packers.

It’s now comes down to must-win time against the 2-12 Panthers in Carolina on Sunday afternoon to keep the franchise’s fading playoff hopes alive.

Playoff spots are won and lost in December, and Green Bay began the most crucial month of the NFL season with an impressive victory at home over defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Since then, head coach Matt LaFleur’s team has regressed in two disappointing losses to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And nothing can be taken for granted on the road against what is arguably the NFL’s worst team.

LaFleur has preached focusing on the task at hand to his young team—during every minute of team meetings to every rep in practices—following Sunday’s 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay in order to play their best against the Panthers.

“We’ve got to take care of our business,” LaFleur said. “The first business at hand is a Carolina team that’s coming off a big win versus Atlanta. For us to look at anything other than that I think we’d being doing a disservice.”

Like all NFL teams at this point in the season, the Packers are dealing with injuries to key players. The team released its injury report at 3 p.m. Friday and they will be without the services Sunday of three players: linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), and tight-end Luke Musgrave (kidney).

Listed as doubtful on the report wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), along with running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle)—both who currently are in the 21-day practice window after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Veteran Jaire Alexander (shoulder) would provide a major lift for Joe Barry’s defense if he could return this week. Alexander and receiver Jayden Reed (toe, chest) headlines players listed as questionable for the Panthers contest: running back AJ Dillon (thumb), safety Rudy Ford (back), cornerback Robert Rochell (neck), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), and surging rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

As Jordan Loves goes, so goes the Green Bay’s offense. After a sub-par performance in the Giants loss, Love had a solid game against Tampa Bay. Aaron Jones scrapped off the rust Sunday and should be available for a full workload against Carolina—a much needed weapon against a scrappy Carolina defense.

“For me personally, I think it’s definitely been a process that you know I think I’ve been getting better every week,” Love said. “Just understanding little scenarios better, understanding the plays better, where to go with the ball, just kind of situational awareness, thinks like that. But I think it’s been a learning process for me and every week I’ve been growing.” As have his talented stable of young receivers.

The Panthers have struggled offensively and have not scored an offensive touchdown in their past two games—and have not registered a first-half touchdown in seven games. The team has committed to the run in the past three contests and found success, averaging 155 yards per game.

Run defense has been Green Bay’s Achilles Heel this season. Barry’s unit ranks 30th in the league against the rush and has surrendered an aaverage of 158 yards per contest in the past six games—two allowing more than 200 yards and an NFL high four on the season. Last week, however, Baker Mayfield riddled the Packers secondary, so Carolina may test those waters on Sunday.

Barry has been on the hot seat all season, but LaFleur said Monday no coaching changes will be made at this time. His focus is on solutions to improving the defensive unit’s play down the stretch as the Packers fight for a spot in the playoffs.

“Losing sucks, I mean, always,” Barry said on Thursday. “I’d be lying to you. . . this week particularly was hard. It was hard on me, hard on my family. But this is the National Football League, this is what you sign up for. We had a bad game. I have to be better for our guys completely. I put that on me all the time.”

The is now for the Packers. It’s a three-game season with the possibility to extend their season. Cut it loose.

Packers 27, Panthers 21

Jones returning to a full-time load will spark Love and offense to outscore a Panthers team that will try to run the ball down the Packers’ throats. Green Bay rebounds and gets the job done on the road with slim playoff hopes on the line.