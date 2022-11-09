GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mike Jacquart has been around long enough to see several Green Bay Packers go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And now he has taken his love and interest for football in Titletown and written a new book titled “Green Bay’s Greatest: Profiles of the Packers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Like many who have covered the franchise as a journalist, there is usually someone who influenced him along the way. “My late father was my biggest inspiration,” said Jacquart. “He purchased the Green Bay Packers Yearbook each summer, and he would meticulously keep track of the roster, drawing lines through players that were cut, adding others, etc. He had copies of both “Run to Daylight” and “Instant Replay” and told me many stories about Packers history.”

The book spans over 100 years of football in Green Bay, and while virtually every aspect of the franchise has been documented in some way, there are always a few topics that or explored more than others, while some don’t quite get the attention they deserve.

“I did not realize what a positive impact Vince Lombardi had on race relations. At a time when there were few black players in the NFL, here comes Lombardi picking up Willie Wood and Willie Davis in 1960 and Herb Adderley in 1961,” said Jacquart. “He just wanted good football players regardless of color. He even went so far as helping black players get better housing.”

The Lombardi era coincided with the expansion of television and film coverage of professional football, so it is easy to see just how well most of the players that are in the Hall of Fame actually were. And while statistics can give some insight as to separate the truly great ones, there are always a few players throughout history that might not get the credit they deserve.

“Verne Lewellen and Lavvie Dilweg are overlooked players from the Lambeau era that many believe belong in Canton. Dilweg was a great offensive end, and Lewellen was a terrific punter, vital in a day when there was little scoring and field position was crucial,” said Jacquart. “Charley Brock would be another from that era. More recently, as noted in an appendix in my book, Sterling Sharpe and Gale Gillingham are among those who belong in the Hall.”

From working in print, radio, television, and all forms of media, Jacquart knew that there will always be plenty of players throughout history that could be debated for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the call to “The Hall” eventually came for guys like Jerry Kramer and, most recently, Leroy Butler.

“Reasons it took so long for Jerry’s induction have never been clear, but the imperfect, subjective process in which football beat writers nominate players for Canton has been cited as a contributing factor. A letter-writing campaign endorsing Jerry has been cited as allegedly ‘turning the tide,’ said Jacquart.” In terms of LeRoy Butler, the fact that safeties with fewer career interceptions (Cliff Harris, Kenny Easley, and Brian Dawkins, and John Lynch) were already “in” showed it was just a matter of time before LeRoy got the call. Bucs standout Ronde Barber is likely to best next S in Canton. Sterling is a good crack at being the next Packer.

Jacquart will be at the Neville Public Museum for a presentation of his work this coming Thursday, November 10th, at 6 pm. at Neville.

You can also find copies of the book at Bosse’s News Stand, 220 Cherry St., Green Bay, and Bosse’s (starting Dec. 1), 107 S. Broadway, De Pere.