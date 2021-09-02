New season, new MVS? Packers wide receiver looks to be dominant part of the Green and Gold offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, reacts with teammate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – You’ve heard about the speed that Marquez Valdes-Scantling possesses. The tall and shifty wide receiver is either the talk of the town by some insane catch he made during a game, or he’s being talked about for a dropped pass at an inopportune moment.

That was last season. This season? All his coaches and teammates can talk about is the headspace he’s in. The right one.

“I think he is so settled, mentally, very clear, very present. There’s habits that go along with that, I think. I think they’re interchangeable, personal and professional,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in a press conference last week. “He’s become a true professional. There were times, a couple years ago, where we didn’t know if we could count on him because he was inconsistent in his practice habits. but he’s a way different person. He is very present, very professional, he’s a leader now in the room, he’s very comfortable with the scheme.”

Head coach of the Pack, Matt LaFleur echoed that statement.

“Just his approach on a daily basis. When he goes out there to practice, I see, great effort, not that it was bad in the past, but it’s just consistent,” LaFleur said.

If you ask MVS, there isn’t anything different about him between the athlete and teammate that he was during the 2020 season and the one he is today.

“Time. Nothing past that. I’m still the same guy. I’m still the same guy. I didn;t change my workout habits, or anything in that nature, it’s just continuing to grow as a person. You continue to learn different things, you get taught things from older vets who have been in the room in your position and you adapt and keep rolling,” he said with a chuckle.

MVS had 33 receptions for 690 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season, but in a packed wide receiver room, despite the extra competition, is shaping into a top weapon for the Packers.

He’s had a stellar training camp, only dropping one pass and is set up to be part of a charged Packers offense that once again looks to be number one in the league.

The Packers face off against the Saints in week one to open the 2021 regular season. The game will be held in Jacksonville due to the damage to the New Orleans area from Hurricane Ida.