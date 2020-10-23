New signs that fans could be returning to Lambeau soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans may be allowed in Lambeau as early as next month.

While no official return date has been set, new signage has appeared at the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Photos shared with WFRV Local 5 show signs that include COVID-19 guidelines as well as others regarding the NFL bag policy and Lambeau Field’s entry policy.

In early October, the Packers announced “an indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season due to “the concerning increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across Wisconsin.”

Since Oct. 6, Wisconsin has added nearly 57,000 cases of COVID-19.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs, tells WFRV Local 5 there is no firm date for fans to return to Lambeau.

“The organization continues to evaluate a number of factors that will determine the possibility of hosting fans at Lambeau Field for home games, however a decision has not been made. Operational planning continues to take place in the event fans are able to attend, which includes the production of enhanced signage with information about Covid-19.”

Latest Stories