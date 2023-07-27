GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s out with the old and in with the new in Titletown.

New video boards, a new football facility, and a new face of the franchise in Jordan Love make up just a few of the changes to the Green & Gold in just the last few months alone.

Whether it’s young fans like 3-year-old Milly and 4-year-old Junior attending their first training camp or the Packers preparing to roll out the youngest roster in the league, 2023 feels like the start of the next generation in Green Bay – literally.

3-year old Milly (left) & 4-year old (Junior) right pose for their first training camp.



Packers LT David Bakhtiari poses with daughter Felix before the start of day two.





Tatum, 6, has been coming to Packers training camp since he was just 3 weeks old.

Packers fans like Jeff and Holly Lent welcome the changes. They’ve seen a lot of them since they first attended training camp 27 years ago, ever since Jeff bought Holly shares in the team in 1997.

“Nothing compares to this season,” Jeff said. “It’s exciting. It’s time for some ‘new’ around here.”

Jeff and Holly Lent attend their 27th Packers training camp. Holly has been a shareholder since 1997.

With a new starting quarterback in Jordan Love and the youngest receiving room in franchise history, it’s easy to be skeptical; but using NFL’s Next Gen Stats (NGS), it’s clear that fans have a lot to look forward to with their young pass-catchers.

Christian Watson entered last season with high expectations as the second highest-drafted skill position player under General Manager Brian Gutekunst thanks in large part to his 4.36s 40-yard-dash time at the combine.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

That speed didn’t disappear when the pads came on, as Watson was the fifth-fastest player in the league last season when he scored a 46-yard touchdown against the Bears in week 13. It also allowed him to separate after the catch, finishing 4th in yards after the catch (YAC) per reception.

With context, that stat becomes even more impressive. NGS uses tracking data to determine how many yards an average receiver would be expected to gain after the catch. Compared to the rest of the league, Watson was the 9th best receiver at gaining more yards after the catch than expected.

Watson isn’t the only second-year receiver to appear on the 2022 NGS leaderboards. Romeo Doubs was one of the best receivers in the league at creating space and finished among the top 20 wideouts in separation, averaging 3.3 yards of separation per target.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) pulls down a touchdown reception over New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Allen (37) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

When you include all pass catchers, a former Packer actually sits atop the leaderboard – tight end Robert Tonyan. While Tonyan averaged more space than any other pass catcher per reception, he was 4th worst in the league at gaining more yards after the catch than expected.

That issue is something the Packers hope to address this season after spending early picks on rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in this past draft.

Green Bay Packers’ Luke Musgrave catches a pass during NFL football practice, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Musgrave was one of nine tight ends selected in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, the highest total since the common draft era began in 1967. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. Tommy Martino)

Though there’s a lot to look forward to with the young and new players, having a consistently reliable receiving option can be especially comforting when rolling out a new starting quarterback. The Packers have that option in Aaron Jones.

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In fact, Jones is the only running back in the NFL to appear on the NGS leaderboard for improbable catches. Jones was given just a 17% completion probability when he hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass against the Commanders in week seven last season.

With training camp underway, the next generation of Packers fans are out in full force watching the next generation of Packers players, and the Next Gen Stats give hope that, like Packers fan Jeff Lent said, “change can be good.”