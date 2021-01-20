NFC Championship game day tickets sold out according to Packers organization

General view of Lambeau field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Tickets to the NFC Championship game on Sunday between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have sold out, according to the Packers organization.

Season Ticket holders who had opted in over the summer had the chance to purchase tickets. Approximately 6,500 tickets were available online.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Frontline healthcare workers and first responders were also invited to the game.

Game attendees on Sunday will be required to remain within their socially distanced pod of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages, and will be required to wear face coverings. Lack of adherence to these protocols would be a violation of the fan code of conduct, and could result in ejection from the game and/or arrest.

Those who purchase tickets are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the game.