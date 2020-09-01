(WFRV) – The NFL and Players Association announced on Tuesday ten total tests league wide, and four players testing positive from August 21st until August 29th.
Over that time the league conducted 58,621 tests between 8,739 players and team personnel. Out of those just ten tests came back as positive. That’s just a fraction of a percent for a positive test rate.
Right now the NFL is testing players daily, and will continue to do so through September 5th. NFLPA President JC Tretter recently called for testing to continue indefinitely via Twitter.
Currently there are four players league wide that are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Those players have either tested positive themselves or been in contact with someone else who has. Teams do not report if a player tested positive or was contact traced.
The Packers have no players on the COVID-19 reserve list at this time.
- NFL and NFLPA announce ten positive tests between Aug. 21-29
- At least 15 soldiers at Fort Hood have disappeared or died this year, Texas lawmaker says
- Ashwaubenon: Man in custody after domestic incident, charges filed after victim dies
- Pres. Trump announces federal funding to ‘address the public safety crisis in Wisconsin’
- Gov. Evers announces funding for Kenosha businesses damaged during protests