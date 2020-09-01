NFL and NFLPA announce ten positive tests between Aug. 21-29

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(WFRV) – The NFL and Players Association announced on Tuesday ten total tests league wide, and four players testing positive from August 21st until August 29th.

Over that time the league conducted 58,621 tests between 8,739 players and team personnel. Out of those just ten tests came back as positive. That’s just a fraction of a percent for a positive test rate.

Right now the NFL is testing players daily, and will continue to do so through September 5th. NFLPA President JC Tretter recently called for testing to continue indefinitely via Twitter.

Currently there are four players league wide that are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Those players have either tested positive themselves or been in contact with someone else who has. Teams do not report if a player tested positive or was contact traced.

The Packers have no players on the COVID-19 reserve list at this time.

