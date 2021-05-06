NFL announces dates for Packers’ OTAs and mini-camp

The bleachers are empty as the Green Bay Packers run drills during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The NFL announced the offseason workout dates for the Packers, and the rest of the league, on Thursday.

The Packers will get their first look at the new draft class, and undrafted rookies, on May 14-15 as they hold rookie minicamp in Green Bay.

Green Bay will hold Optional Team Activities starting on May 24th with other practices scheduled for the 25th and 27th. As well as June 1-2, June 4, June 7, and ending on June 10th.

The team will hold at mandatory minicamp from June 15th until the 17th.

This year the volutary offseason workout program is being conducted in three phases due to the pandemic. Currently the Packers are in a virtual phase of their offseason program. They will move to phase three when they begin in-person practices on May 24th for the start of OTAs.