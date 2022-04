GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The National Football League has announced the dates clubs can begin their off-season workouts for the 2022 season.

In a press release sent out by the league, the earliest date the Packers may begin their workouts is April 18. Green Bay can have OTA workouts on May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14 and June 16.

Mandatory mini camp is set to be from June 7-9. These dates are subject to change at the discretion of each club.