GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will welcome NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to their Training Camp practice on August 14.

Officials with the Packers say that Goodell will be on the Fan Walkway ahead of the Monday practice at 9:30 a.m. and that his visit will include remarks recognizing the community’s effort to be selected as host for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before participating in the longstanding bike tradition, Goodell will address fans alongside DreamDrive in front of the Oneida Nation Gate. Then head to Ray Nitschke Field to take in Packers Training Camp.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy will speak alongside other local leaders about the Draft’s impact on the Green Bay area.

Specific details relating to the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, however, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus.