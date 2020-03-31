NFL owners approve expanded postseason

Snow falls on Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The NFL owners officially voted to approve the expansion of the playoffs starting during the 2020 season.

There will now be 14 teams that make the playoffs after the addition of two more Wild Card teams, one from each conference. The top seed in the AFC and NFC will now be the only teams to receive a first round bye.

Division winners will be seeded one thru four, with the top seed getting a bye, and followed by the three Wild Card teams. This follows a similar format as previous postseasons with the addition of the third Wild Card in each conference.

This marks the first playoff expansion for the NFL since 1990, when they went from ten teams to 12.

CBS and NBC will both air an additional game on Wild Card weekend with three games being played on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the CBS broadcast, the game will be separately produced to be aired on Nickelodeon to reach a younger audience.