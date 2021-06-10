NFL Preseason schedule announced, Packers to take on Texans in first week

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The preseason schedule is out!

According to the Green Bay Packers website, the Packers will take on the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Week two they will take on the New York Jets back at Lambeau Field at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, following by a game in Buffalo against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 28 at Noon.

Just last month, the regular-season schedule was released with the first game on September 12 against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc