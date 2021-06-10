NFL Preseason schedule announced, Packers to take on Texans in first week

(WFRV) – The preseason schedule is out!
According to the Green Bay Packers website, the Packers will take on the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Week two they will take on the New York Jets back at Lambeau Field at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, following by a game in Buffalo against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 28 at Noon.
Just last month, the regular-season schedule was released with the first game on September 12 against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.