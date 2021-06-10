NFL Preseason schedule announced, Packers to take on Texans in first week

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The preseason schedule is out!

According to the Green Bay Packers website, the Packers will take on the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Week two they will take on the New York Jets back at Lambeau Field at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, following by a game in Buffalo against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 28 at Noon.

Just last month, the regular-season schedule was released with the first game on September 12 against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.