UPDATE: Packers versus Falcons kickoff time pushed back again

MONDAY 10/5/2020 3:04 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers’ game time for tonight’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau has been moved back 10 minutes.

Today’s game was shifted from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. after the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday night.

MONDAY 10/4/2020 12:12 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced its Packers game time versus the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 5 has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

The Packers made the announcement on Sunday morning stating the game was moved by the NFL from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

According to the NFL, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 test results came back on both teams.

One of the players who tested positive was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Newton is reported to be in self-quarantine at this time.

