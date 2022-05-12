GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Football League has officially released the schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The Green Bay Packers, who will be traveling to London in week 5 to face the New York Giants also get several primetime games including a visit from former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

The Packers are set to travel down to South Beach and take on the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day at 1:00 p.m. during week 16. The week after, the Packers will play a game against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.

The Chicago Bears will be coming to Lambeau for Sunday Night Football in week 2 alongside the Tennessee Titans in week 11 for Thursday Night Football, and the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 for Monday Night Football.

The Packers will be traveling to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills on Sunday Night Football in week 8 alongside another Sunday Night Football matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Here is a full look at the Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 11: at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m.

Week 2, Sept. 18: vs. Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3, Sept. 25: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m.

Week 4, Oct. 2: vs. New England Patriots, 3:25 p.m.

Week 5, Oct. 9: vs. New York Giants, 8:30 a.m. (London)

Week 6, Oct. 16: vs. New York Jets, 12:00 p.m.

Week 7, Oct. 23: at Washington Commanders, 12:00 p.m.

Week 8, Oct. 30: at Buffalo Bills, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9, Nov. 6: at Detroit Lions, 12:00 p.m.

Week 10, Nov. 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.

Week 11, Nov. 17: vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12, Nov. 27: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13, Dec. 4: at Chicago Bears, 12:00 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15, Dec. 19: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16, Dec. 25: at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17, Jan. 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 p.m.

Week 18, Jan. 7/8: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD

The timing of games is subject to change.

For more information about the 2022 NFL schedule, click here.