NFL says training camps are on track to start on schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With bated breathe, it looks like the NFL will have players report to training camp on time. Whether or not training camp will actually start after that still remains to be seen.
According to ESPN, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to all NFL general managers and head coaches to inform them that training camp begins Tuesday for rookies, which is in accordance with the CBA, or Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Quarterbacks and injured players are to report Thursday and all other players scheduled to arrive July 28.
Everything else to do with training camp, from fans in attendance, which the Packers announcing earlier this week there will be no fans at training camp in 2020 and the status of player testing is still up in the air.
This is a developing story. Stick with WFRV Local 5 Sports for all updates.