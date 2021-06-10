NFL suspends Jace Sternberger for first two games of season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Jace Sternberger #87 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL has suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s program and policy on substances of abuse.

Sternberger will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster on September 21st following Green Bay’s week two game against Detroit.

The 2019 third round pick played in 12 games last season, and finished with 12 catches for 114 yards. His production was greatly reduced with the rise of fellow tight end Robert Tonyan, who had a career high 586 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Sternberger will be able to participate in all of the team’s offseason workouts, training camp practices, and preseason games despite the suspension.

