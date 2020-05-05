NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt.

The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

The Packers 2020 Opponents:

Home

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

Away