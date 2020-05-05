NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.
Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt.
The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.
The Packers 2020 Opponents:
Home
- Chicago Bears
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
Away
- Chicago Bears
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints
- Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers