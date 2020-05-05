1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt.

The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

The Packers 2020 Opponents:

Home

  • Chicago Bears
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Detroit Lions
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tennessee Titans

Away

  • Chicago Bears
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Detroit Lions
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Houston Texans
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • San Francisco 49ers

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"