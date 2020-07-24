NFL training camp will start on time

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Football with 100 year logo during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

ESPN (WFRV) – After all that nailbiting, we have a deal between the NFL and the NFLPA.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA approved the league’s proposal on Friday and training camp will move forward as scheduled.


The NFLPA put out a statement as well, saying its board of representatives voted to adopt the proposed amendments to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Players can report to camp as early as Tuesday, July 28. The original scheduled starting date for rookies was July 21, with quarterbacks and injured players supposed to report July 23.

According to NFL.com, the deal includes a 16-man practice squads, high-risk and general opt-outs of participation due to the pandemic and no preseason in 2020.

Stick with WFRV as more details come through.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

