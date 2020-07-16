NFLPA: 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, in Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(WFRV) – A total of 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a database by the NFL Players Association.

What’s unclear is how many players total have been tested for COVID-19 as of July 10th, the latest date shown on the database, and how those numbers relate to the players as a whole. If teams carry a 90-man roster into training camp that would account for 2,880 players in the league.

The database on the website also has a map showing the “hottest” areas in terms of the pandemic. Currently Miami is at the top with Los Angeles and Arizona not far behind. Green Bay comes in at 18th overall when compared to the rest of the league.

The teams in bottom half of the league, which is a good thing in this case, are primarily in the northeast and midwest.

The NFLPA has made this section of their website public as they negotiate with the league over safety protocals ahead of the beginning of training camp.

Packers running back Aaron Jones said on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday he was still expecting to report on July 28th, but was still unsure about those safety protocols.

“I’ve been in a couple Zoom meetings with the NFLPA, and they’re just kind of going over the guidelines. What to expect, who can be in the building, and when. As far as I know I’m reporting the 28th. I’ll be ready to go and I expect the NFLPA, they have our backs and they’ve been doing a great job. I expect them to get it right with the NFL and the Packers,” said Aaron Jones.