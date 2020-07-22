NFLPA: All teams submitted infectious disease plans, eight approved

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – The NFLPA says they have received Infectious Disease Response Plans from all 32 teams in the league, including the Packers, and eight have been approved thus far.

So far plans from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have been approved. The Packers are among the 24 teams still waiting for their approval.

All 32 teams have submitted IDER plans–8 of them have been approved and the remaining plans are under review. pic.twitter.com/y8ej5VDZqH — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 22, 2020

On Tuesday the NFLPA changed their number of confirmed cases in the league to 59, saying the previous number reflected all cases that included other team personnel. The latest number is just for current players.