No call to the Hall for Butler

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers comes onto the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler will have to wait at least another year to get the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Saturday afternoon Butler tweeted that has missed the cut, and thanked the fans for their support.

Butler has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2007, but was a finalist for the first time this year. That’s after being a semifinalist for the last three.

The four time All-Pro safety spent 12 seasons with the Packers, and became synomous with the franchise as the creator of the “Lambeau Leap.” Butler was also the first safety in NFL history with 20 interception, and 20 sacks in a career.

Butler was a big part of the Packers run to a championship in Super Bowl XXXI.

The five former players selected for the Modern Day Class will be announced later on Saturday.