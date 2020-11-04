No fans at Lambeau as indefinite hold continues, Packers say

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers say they will continue the indefinite hold on letting fans into Lambeau Field this season.

A Wednesday night release from the team says that in order to host fans, “the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates.”

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to

contain the virus,” says Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

“It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we’ll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

“We also remind our fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

This announcement comes after Wisconsin broke its own record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for the second day in a row.

The indefinite hold on hosting fans went into effect in early October. Later in the month, new signs showed fans might have soon be allowed in Lambeau.

The Packers say face masks will be installed on the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, Nov. 5, to encourage the community to wear masks and show support to those on the front lines.

According to the release, the team will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials for the possibility of hosting fans later in the season.

The Packers themselves have been affected by the virus in recent days after reports surfaced that Packers running back AJ Dillon had tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers later placed Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list. Dillon played in the Sunday game against the Viking.

As of Wednesday morning, the Packers reported no new positive COVID-19 test results.

The San Francisco 49ers, who the Packers are scheduled to play Thursday, shut down their facility due to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne testing positive.

Reports say Thursday’s game between the Packers and 49ers will continue as scheduled.

