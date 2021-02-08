Official: Packers hire Barry, Drayton coordinators

(WFRV) – It’s official. Matt LaFleur has made two of his biggest hires of the offseason after the Packers officially announced Joe Barry and Maurice Drayton as their new coordinators.

News the team hired Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator broke over the weekend, and has now been confirmed by the team. Barry has been a defensive coordinator twice with Detroit and most recently with Washington.

Neither stop resulted in great success on the field for Barry’s defenses, but his most recent stint with Los Angles allowed him to work with one of the top defenses in the NFL. Barry is also familiar with LaFleur after the two worked on Sean McVay’s staff with the Rams in 2017.

A week ago LaFleur confirmed that Drayton was being promoted from an special teams assistant to the coordinator job after the team parted ways with Shawn Mennenga. LaFleur said Drayton was a hot name in coaching circles and has impressed the Packers head coach over the last two years. Ultimately LaFleur was fearful they would love Drayton to another team in the league, and made the quick move to keep him with homes of turning around the team’s special teams unit.