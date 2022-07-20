GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally official, the Green Bay Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State.

Watson, the Packers’ second-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining player in Green Bay’s draft class unsigned but after General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, Watson will be a member of the Green and Gold.

The 6’4” wide receiver shows a very good blend of size, speed, and strength. The Tampa, Florida native was a Second-Team FCS AP All-American and helped the Bison win yet another FCS National Championship.

Watson hauled in 43 catches for 800 yards and 7 touchdowns at North Dakota State last season and although he will need to hit the weight room, the upside, along with his work ethic, is there.