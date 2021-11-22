OL Elgton Jenkins has torn ACL, out for the season

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Packers take a major hit on their offensive line with the loss of Elgton Jenkins for the rest of the 2021 season.

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The injury bug has bitten the Packers again and now Green Bay will have to again make some adjustments on their offensive line. Testing has confirmed that Elgton Jenkins will be out for the rest of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The pro bowler has played left tackle this season in place of David Bakhtiari, who suffered the same injury last December. Jenkins collapsed to the turf early in the fourth quarter and while he was able to limp off the field with minimal help, he had to be carted to the locker room.

“It’s unfortunate. Certainly, Elgton’s been a big part of this team and still is a big part of this team, but he just won’t be out there with us,” said Matt LaFleur. “It’s just one of those deals that it’s an unfortunate part of our game and we’ve had a lot of guys, unfortunately, have to go through this year.

Yosh Nijman finished the rest of the game in Minneapolis and will likely be the Packers starter at left tackle when they host the Rams on Sunday.

“Luckily we’ve got Yosh (Nijman) who’s been playing some good ball for us,” said LaFleur. “We’ve got other guys as well. Eventually, we’ll get David (Bakhtiari) back I think, and we’ll just handle it week to week.”

Nijman played in three games earlier this season when Jenkins was out with an ankle injury, and LaFleur said in Monday’s press conference that there still isn’t a timetable for Bakhtiari’s return.

“There’s certainly a plan, but not everything goes as planned all the time. So yeah, he won’t be out there this week,” said LaFleur. “We’ll just see where he is at after the bye, and like I said, we’re hopeful that he will be able to come back this year at some point. It certainly isn’t because of lack of work ethic on his part, it’s not for lack of toughness. It’s just one of those things that you just don’t know how guys are going to respond to the recovery process, I just think that’s where we’re at with him.”