One on One with Packers rookie offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen

(WFRV) – This week the Packers kick off training camp. The first for Bay Port grad and former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen after being picked by his hometown team this spring.

Van Lanen and his fellow rookies reported this past Friday ahead of training camp, which officially gets underway with the first practice on Wednesday. For Van Lanen it will be his first camp in front of those hometown railbirds, but nothing changes when it comes to preparing for the season.

There’s nothing different than what I’ve done before. You know I’ve had eight, hundred thousand fans watching me before. I’ve had family and friends come to spring games, that’s basically a practice. You know, that’s not things you can think about. You’ve got to do everything you can. It’s a normal practice. You’re busy at the time, you’re not thinking about the people behind you. Can’t leave anything on the table, you’ve got to put your best out every day. That’s all I’m trying to do,” said Cole Van Lanen.

Van Lanen was picked by Green Bay in the sixth round of the NFL Draft back in April. After that followed rookie minicamp, OTAs, and minicamp to help prepare for training camp.

“Very camp feel. Coming into OTAs, you have rookie minicamp, then you have that big chunk, than you have the other camp. Then after that it’s practices and stuff like that. Thought it was very similar. Thought I was ready for it. A lot of learning to do, and that’s what I’ve been working my tail off now. To be ready for fall camp,” said Van Lanen.

The offensive line will have plenty of competition this fall after picking a total of six lineman in the last two drafts. That’s on top of the first unit that already includes the likes of David Bakhtiari, Lucas Patrick, Elgton Jenkins, and Billy Turner.