Opponents announced for 2020 Packers season

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the team’s 2020 schedule.

According to the Packers website, the green and gold will face these teams at home:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Philadelphia Eagles

On the road, the Packers will face:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • San Francisco 49ers

The full 2020 schedule with dates and times will be announced in April.

Following Sunday’s victory against the Detroit Lions, the Packers have a first-round bye going into the 2019 Postseason.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories