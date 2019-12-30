Opponents announced for 2020 Packers season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the team’s 2020 schedule.

According to the Packers website, the green and gold will face these teams at home:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles

On the road, the Packers will face:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers

The full 2020 schedule with dates and times will be announced in April.

Following Sunday’s victory against the Detroit Lions, the Packers have a first-round bye going into the 2019 Postseason.