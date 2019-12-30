Opponents announced for 2020 Packers season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the team’s 2020 schedule.
According to the Packers website, the green and gold will face these teams at home:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles
On the road, the Packers will face:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers
The full 2020 schedule with dates and times will be announced in April.
Following Sunday’s victory against the Detroit Lions, the Packers have a first-round bye going into the 2019 Postseason.