Organizations team up for Packers Vs. Cancer campaign, fans asked to help

(WFRV) – Multiple organizations are teaming up for the Packers Vs. Cancer campaign and raising funds to help fight the disease.

According to a release, the Packers partnered with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to kick off their campaign this week and invite fans to take part.

“We’re pleased to partner once again with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to remind fans to get screened, to raise funds for critical cancer research, and to help those fighting cancer,” says Mark Murphy, Packers President/CEO.

For its 5th straight year, officials say this campaign aims to raise funds for research and care, awareness for all cancers, and remind fans to screen for the disease, the earlier the better.

How can you help?

Packers are debuting two new Packers Vs. Cancer New Era hats for the campaign: one is a black cap and the other a black and green winter knit hat. Both have the Packers logo and Packers Vs. Cancer logo.

Pro Shop employees say these hats should be available now in-store and online. They say the $5 from each sale will go directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Shoppers can also take part by adding $1 or more to their purchase in the ProShop. Organizers say this will last through the month of October.

Recognition

The team is scheduled to recognize the campaign during the Packer game against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Campaign officials say the game will honor cancer survivors and those who have been touched by cancer in a variety of ways and fans attending will receive a Packers Vs. Cancer banner to show their support for those facing cancer.

Former Packers players are also going to bring the Packers Vs. Cancer initiative to the high school level by visiting with fans at the Green Bay West High School and Green Bay East High School game on Friday, Oct. 1.

First-hand experience

Packers alumni and Packers Hall of Famer Nick Collins is a spokesperson for the campaign this year. He shared his family’s experience with cancer at Thursday’s press conference kicking off the campaign.

“I’m so proud to be here to talk about this subject because it really does mean a lot to me. Because for years, I’ve been scared to say something – step up and even talk about it,” says Collins. “If you have cancer or anything, fight it to the end because there is so much tech and stuff out there treatments to go through to help you to cure it – so keep the fight.”