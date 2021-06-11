Out with the old, in with the new: Packers only accepting mobile tickets starting this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After recently announcing Lambeau Field will welcome back 100% of their fans this season, they also make an announcement regarding tickets.

This year, the Green Bay Packers will only accept mobile tickets to get inside Lambeau Field during home games and will not accept paper tickets. Printed game tickets will no longer be sent to Season Ticket Holders, Club Seat Holders or Suite Holders either.

In a statement they say that following the successes of mobile-only tickets during playoff season and the COVID-19 pandemic, this transition will help ensure safe, secure ticketing and prevent counterfeit tickets. So how does it work? All you need to do is pull the ticket up on your phone and the barcode will be scanned at the gate.

Instructions for how to use mobile tickets will be provided to Season Ticket Holders but can also be found on the Packers ticketing website. Leading up to the season, the Packers will be hosting training opportunities and publishing video tutorials on how to use mobile tickets. For Season Ticket Holders who do not have smartphones or an email address, they can call or visit the Packers ticket office for help.

At the conclusion of the season, Season Ticket Holders will receive commemorative souvenir tickets in the mail.