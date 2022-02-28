GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Good luck finding somebody more excited about the Packers coming to London than Stephen O’Brien.

O’Brien lives in Ireland and is the founder of the United Kingdom and Irish Packers fans group that has large followings on social media and also has its own website.

“Weeping, de-robing, cartwheels, look we’re very happy it’s been a long time coming,” said O’Brien when describing how he felt when he heard the news the Packers were coming to London.

O’Brien said NFL football has become more popular in the United Kingdom over the last decade as the NFL has made a concerted effort to have games played there each season.

“We have a massive fanbase we’re going to make it a home game for the Packers over here,” explained O’Brien.

Back in Green Bay, fans hanging out at Lambeau Field also have opinions about the game being played in London.

“I was personally really excited about it because they’ve been talking about it for several years,” said Tyler Quaintance, who is a Packers fan from Clintonville.

Quaintance did acknowledge that some fans may be upset that the Packers are losing a home game to play in London. Home games also are a huge boost for the local economy. Discover Green Bay tells Local 5 they will try to plan local events that weekend to help stimulate the local economy.

So if you want to go to the game what is it going to cost you?

Fox World Travel’s Andrea Lewis told Local 5 News a trip to London for the game will cost a minimum of $2,000. She advises fans to book hotels and plane tickets as soon as they become available.

The NFL hasn’t announced a date for the game yet.

“London is a great place to have any sporting event it’s such an iconic city,” said Lewis.

Lewis was born in London and lived there for 40 years before moving to the United States. She said that the NFL’s push to play games in Europe has helped to popularize the sport overseas.

She explained a trip to London for this game would be an unforgettable experience for any fan.

And if you attend the game in London, maybe you’ll even come across O’Brien.

“It’s like a Super Bowl atmosphere when they come over they’re going to have a great time,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien says that he also hopes the game coming to London will make Packers fans in Europe who see it want to visit Lambeau for a game someday.