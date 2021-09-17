Packer panic? Ticket prices for home opener drop over $70 since August

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packer fans who bought tickets back in May for Monday’s home opener against the Detriot Lions may end up paying $100+ more than those who buy tickets now.

Back on August 2, a week and a half before the Packers first preseason game, four tickets to the Detroit Lions game cost $197 per ticket. Now nearly a month and a half later, four tickets to that same game cost $125 per ticket.

The ticket prices are from SeatGeek.com and include fees. Back on May 19, prices for the Lions game were $239 per ticket for four tickets.

Early demand for tickets had prices for some games almost reaching $500. However, as the months passed by and the season neared, prices dropped to the $180-$200 range for most games.

The Packers opened their 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday with a 38-3 blowout loss. While the loss was eye-opening, the message across the organization seems to be: ‘it’s one game.’

Both the Lions and Packers go into Monday night’s game with a 0-1 record. Depending on if Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears win or lose, the winner of Monday’s game could have sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Monday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m.