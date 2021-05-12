Packers 2021 schedule released

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – Mark your calendars! The NFL schedule has officially been released for the Packers and all 32 teams.

Green Bay will open the season with a road trip to New Orleans on September 12th. Then have their home opener a week later on Monday night football against The Lions.

Some of the biggest match-ups of the season this year include a trip to Kansas City, which could feature two of the best quarterbacks in the league with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in week nine. Plus, the Los Angeles Rams and former Lions QB Matthew Stafford traveling to Lambeau Field in week 12, and a late season road trip to Baltimore.

The bye week is also key for a lot of teams. Last season the Buccaneers had the latest bye at week 12. In 2021, the Packers have a week 13 bye week after the league added another game to the schedule this season.

Combined with the regular season home finale against Minnesota, the Packers will close out their schedule with back-to-back games against NFC North opponents for the fourth time in the last six years.

Green Bay will also get to use the home field advantage that is the “Frozen Tundra” to their advantage in 2021. The Packers will host four of their final six games of the season.

The Packers and all NFL teams are preparing for the season as schedule and at “full stadium capacity,” according to a release by the franchise.

Week 1 – @ New Orleans (9/12 – 3:25 p.m.)

Week 2 – vs. Detroit (9/20 – 7:15 p.m.)

Week 3 – @ San Francisco (9/26 – 7:20 p.m.)

Week 4 – vs. Pittsburgh (10/3 – 7:20 p.m.)

Week 5 – @ Cincinnati (10/10 – 3:25 p.m. on Local 5)

Week 6 – @ Chicago (10/17 – 12 p.m.)

Week 7 – vs. Washington (10/24 – 12 p.m.)

Week 8 – @ Arizona (10/28 – 7:20 p.m.)

Week 9 – @ Kansas City (11/7 – 3:25 p.m.)

Week 10 – vs. Seattle (11/14 – 3:25 p.m. on Local 5)

Week 11 – @ Minnesota (11/21 – 12 p.m.)

Week 12 – vs. Los Angeles Rams (11/28 – 3:25 p.m.)

Week 13 – Bye

Week 14 – vs. Chicago (12/12 – 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15 – @ Baltimore (12/19 – 12 p.m.)

Week 16 – vs. Cleveland (12/25 – 3:30 p.m.)

Week 17 – vs. Minnesota (1/2 – 7:20 p.m.)

Week 18 – @ Detroit (1/9 – 7:20 p.m.)

Green Bay also released their preseason schedule on Wednesday night as well. The NFL reduced the number of preseason games to three this year along with the additional regular season game being implemented.

Preseason 1 – vs. Houston (8/14 – 7 p.m.)

Preseason 2 – vs. New York Jets (8/21 – 3:25 p.m.)

Preseason 3 – @ Buffalo (8/28 – 12 p.m.)