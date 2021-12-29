Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve, place four more on reserve/Covid list

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – While the list of Packers players on the reserve/Covid list now grows to sixteen, there is a bright spot to this week.

The Packers activated cornerback Jaire Alexander off of injured reserve, where he’s been since suffering a shoulder injury during the Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced more roster moves in which safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke were placed on the reserve/Covid list late Wednesday afternoon.

Tackle/guard Cole Van Lanen has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster as a Covid-19 replacement.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Lambeau Field.