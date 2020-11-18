Packers activate Lazard from Injured Reserve

(WFRV) – The Packers are about to get more help in the receiving corps with Allen Lazard coming off injured reserve.
The team made the announecment on Tuesday that Lazard had been activated. That’s just ahead of Wednesday’s deadline to make a decision about the wide receiver.
This year, due to the pandemic, teams can activate as many players as they want off of injured reserve. After a player sits on IR for three weeks, they can then return to practice to get ready to be activated. It’s in that 21 day period a team has to activate a player, or lose them to injured reserve again.
Lazard went on injured reserve after having core muscle surgery not long after Green Bay’s week three win over New Orleans. That was a career game for Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.
He had been practicing over that 21 day period, and will now be available as soon as this week against the Colts.
