Packers activate LB Barnes from COVID-19 reserve, RB Dillon attends practice

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 01: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Packers have one player remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list after linebacker Krys Barnes was activated from the list on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) runs off the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Barnes was one of the pleasant surprises at inside linebacker after being signed as an undrafted free agent over the offseason, and making the 53-man roster coming out of training camp. Over eight games Barnes racked up 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack.

Then Barnes was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list following the 49ers game on November 5th.

On Wednesday Barnes returned to the practice field for the first time since the trip to San Francisco.

Another rookie was present at practice on Wednesday, running back AJ Dillon. The Packers second round pick was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on November 2nd.

Dillon has not been removed from the virus reserve, but his attendance at practice signals he’s getting closer to a return.

Teams place players on the COVID-19 reserve list due to either a positive test, or close contact to someone that has tested positive. They do not release which category a player falls under.