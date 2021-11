FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari (69) gestures on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be of the utmost importance for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Chicago Bears and their NFC-best defense on Sunday. The offensive line will be tested by a Bears defense that tripped up the high-octane Los Angeles Rams last week. The protection did hold up last week in the second half of a win over the Falcons last week, with backups playing at both guard spots and right tackle. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He’s finally back. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the Packers announced late Wednesday afternoon. This was the last day the Packers had to activate the left tackle or he would have been done for the entire season.

Bakhtiari has been out since suffering an ACL tear during the last week of the regular season in 2020.