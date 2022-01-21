Packers activate linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus off of injured reserve

Green Bay Packers’ Za’Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Za’Darius Smith off of injured reserve. The team announced those roster moves Friday afternoon along with the releases of Jack Heflin and Isaac Yiadom.

Smith hasn’t played a down of football since he played 18 snaps in the Week One loss to the Saints.

Mercilus tore his biceps in the Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks and was presumed out for the rest of the season.

The Packers host the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 22 at Lambeau Field.